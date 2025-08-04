The Indiana Fever continue to enjoy success on the court despite the absence of superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

On Sunday, the Fever extended their win streak to five games by dismantling the Seattle Storm in a 78-74 victory on the road at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Indiana guard Sophie Cunningham brought a lot to the table for the Fever in the Storm game, as the former Missouri Tigers star provided a season-high 17 points while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out two assists and shooting 5-for-6 from the floor, including four 3-pointers in 33 minutes of action.

Even after the game, Cunningham turned lots of heads with a social media post on Instagram.

“Vibes are high,” Cunningham wrote as a caption for a post that features several photos and videos on and off the court. The first slide shows Cunningham strutting in a beautiful black attire. Another video has Cunningham draining a 3-pointer from deep left against the Storm.

Cunningham's post unsurprisingly got a ton of attention from her Fever teammates and fans.

“Helllll yeahh big soph😍😍,” commented Indiana forward Aliyah Boston.

From guard Lexie Hull: “good vibes only 😍😍😍😍”

“Let’s gooo Sophie! Another great game,” a commenter shared.

“The most beautiful female to ever play in the WNBA!” a different comment read.

Via another comment: “Our love for Sophie is HIGH too…😍”

“Good vibrations even during a storm warning,” one said.

Cunningham, whose attitude is adding some flavor to the Fever, arrived in Indiana via a blockbuster four-team trade last February that involved the Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings and her former team, the Phoenix Mercury. Her solid outing against the Storm should help boost her stock, as she's about to become a free agent in the offseason.

It remains to be seen when Clark will return to action as he continues to deal with a groin issue, but Cunningham and the rest of the Fever are holding the fort quite effectively. Against Seattle, Natasha Howard led Indiana with 21 points while Boston put up a double-double of 16 points nd 12 boards plus three steals, two assists and a block.

Fifth in the WNBA standings with a 17-12 record, the Fever will look to keep the good times rolling when they lock horns with the Los Angeles Sparks this Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in LA.