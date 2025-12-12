Caitlin Clark reminded everyone that Indiana Fever basketball is built as much on connection as it is on star power. On December 11, she shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to teammate Aliyah Boston. Clark posting an Instagram Story featuring a sideline embrace with the caption, “Happy Bday!!!!! love you 🩷 @aliyah.boston,” followed by, “excited to be back out there w ya 💞.”

📸: Caitlin's instagram story post for Aliyah's birthday! pic.twitter.com/1adG1zoLnr — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The WNBA offseason message immediately resonated with fans as more than just a celebration. It quietly hinted at Clark’s readiness to reunite with Boston on the floor.

Boston quickly returned the love, reposting the story with, “My sister🩷 love you so much!! See you soon 🥰 missed you.” It reinforced the chemistry that has become the foundation of Indiana’s resurgence.

Article Continues Below

The timing is notable, with Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell set to attend USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12–14. For Clark, who missed the tail end of the season with a groin injury, the post offered a subtle but encouraging signal that her recovery is trending in the right direction.

The Fever’s 2025 season marked a true step forward for the franchise. Indiana finished 24–20 and climbed to third in the Eastern Conference. They also captured the Commissioner’s Cup title. That prooved that the Clark-Boston tandem could anchor a winning team even amid adversity.

Individually, Clark’s sophomore campaign was productive despite interruptions. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds over just 13 appearances. She also opened the season with a triple-double, and continued to redefine Indiana’s offense with her playmaking. The injury pause only sharpened anticipation for what comes next.

Clark's birthday message and exchange with Boston says more than words. It signals what’s coming for the Fever.