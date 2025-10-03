The 2025 WNBA Finals promise a compelling clash between two franchises on a mission to shape the future of the league. The Las Vegas Aces, already seen by many as the team of the decade, are returning to the Finals with an opportunity to secure a third title in four years. Standing in their way are the resurgent Phoenix Mercury, a squad reborn under new leadership and determined to spoil the Aces’ coronation.

Vegas’ discipline and star-studded cohesion versus Phoenix’s toughness and chaos is bound to deliver fireworks in this series. But if the momentum, experience, and ceiling of the Aces are any indication, the Las Vegas may dominate, rewrite narratives, and elevate the franchise to dynasty status.

1. The Aces' late-season surge was no fluke

Coming into the Finals, the Aces are riding an extraordinary wave of momentum. After a rocky midseason, plagued by injuries and inconsistent rotations, they recalibrated and stormed into the postseason with a sixteen-game winning streak. Far from being fatigued, the team seems to have found its final form at precisely the right time.

This late-season surge is not merely a statistical anomaly; it has built confidence, sharpened chemistry, and instilled a psychological edge that may be difficult for Phoenix to overcome.

2. Becky Hammon’s coaching reaches another level

Much of Las Vegas’s success can be attributed to the vision and leadership of head coach Becky Hammon. Her ability to disguise defensive coverages, shift matchups midgame, and implement offensive adjustments with surgical precision gives the Aces an edge no stat sheet can measure.

Expect the unexpected. Hammon won’t stick to the Aces’ traditional rotations or standard schemes. Instead, she’ll throw a variety of looks at Phoenix’s offense, mixing in small-ball lineups, using Young as a point-forward at times, and even testing the Mercury with extended zone looks.

These strategic curveballs will disrupt their rhythm, force midgame recalibrations, and tilt crucial third quarters in Vegas’ favor. Her tactical fingerprints will be all over the Aces' Finals success.

3. Mercury strike early on the road, but Aces finish strong

These finals won’t be a clean sweep. Phoenix has the grit and personnel to steal an early win, perhaps Game 2, on the road, through physical defense and tempo control. But as the series progresses, Las Vegas’ superior execution, depth, and experience will tip the balance. Games 5 and 6 are where the Aces will assert full control, leveraging every lesson from earlier games to close out the series on their terms without having to return to Sin City.

4. A’ja Wilson delivers a 40+-point masterclass

A’ja Wilson is poised for one of the most dominant Finals performances in WNBA history. In at least one game, Wilson will erupt for 40+ points, cement a double-double with rebounds, and tally several key blocks.

Phoenix’s defensive schemes won’t have an answer. This performance will not just shift the series — it will become a defining moment in her legacy and the WNBA record books.

5. Chelsea Gray fully returns to being the “Point Gawd”

Chelsea Gray’s recent injury, suffered in Game 5 of the semifinals against the Indiana Fever, has seemingly been carefully managed, so in the Finals, her full impact will still be felt. Expect Gray to dictate pace, break down defenses in the midrange, and make decisive late-game plays.

Gray's vision and decision-making will be crucial, especially when the Mercury clamp down on Wilson. Gray’s presence will ensure the Aces stay organized and composed when the pressure peaks.

6. Jackie Young becomes THE closer

Jackie Young will transition from a consistent scorer to the team’s go-to closer in this series. With defenses focused on Wilson and Gray, Young will seize key late-game moments, hitting back-to-back jumpers, finishing through contact, or draining a dagger three.

In at least two games, she will directly close out a Mercury comeback attempt, cementing her place among the WNBA's most clutch performers.

7. Dana Evans has a 20+-point breakout game

The bench will matter more than expected, and Dana Evans is poised to deliver a game-changing performance. Evans will erupt off the bench for 20+ points, hitting multiple threes and electrifying the Aces’ second unit. Evans' performance could be the difference in a tightly contested road game, shifting momentum back to Vegas when they need it most.

8. NaLyssa Smith quietly dominates the glass

While not a headliner, NaLyssa Smith will quietly become a crucial part of Vegas’s interior dominance. She’ll step up in lineups where Phoenix tries to go small, punishing mismatches on the glass and scoring through second-chance opportunities. Her rebounding and hustle plays will prove pivotal as the longer-than-average series drones on and momentum hangs by a thread.

9. The Aces win the turnover battle

Turnovers will be a deciding factor, and Vegas will win this battle convincingly. Becky Hammon’s structured offensive system, combined with Gray’s poise, will keep the Aces under ten turnovers in several games. Meanwhile, Phoenix’s more chaotic, drive-heavy offense will be baited into traps and forced errors, particularly when Las Vegas deploys zone or soft-press schemes.

10. Vegas controls the rebounding margin

Phoenix thrives on hustle, but Las Vegas has the size, discipline, and positioning to dominate the glass. Wilson, Smith, and even perimeter players like Young will consistently win rebounding battles, especially late in games. This dominance will lead to second-chance points and fast-break opportunities that Phoenix won’t be able to match over the course of the series.

11. A desert rivalry is born

Beyond 2025, this series will spark a fierce regional rivalry between Las Vegas and Phoenix. With both teams likely to contend for years to come, the competitive fire and fan intensity ignited in this Finals will spill over into regular-season battles and future playoff showdowns. A “Desert Duel” could become a must-watch rivalry in women’s sports.

When the dust settles, the 2025 WNBA Finals will be remembered not just for great basketball but for a definitive turning point in league history. The Aces, under Hammon’s leadership and Wilson’s dominance, can capture their third championship and cement themselves as the team of the decade.

The Aces' performance in these Finals, marked by adjustments, resilience, and unshakable confidence, will serve as the blueprint for greatness. They could redefine what it means to be champions in the modern WNBA. And in doing so, they will leave no doubt.