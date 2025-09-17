On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Aces had their 17 game win streak came to an end. In Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs, they lost to the Seattle Storm 86-83.

A number of factors contributed to the Aces' demise.

In the fourth quarter, the Aces led by 14 points, but the Storm outscored them 23-8 in the final seven minutes of the game. Storm center Dominique Malonga converted on a three point play to give the Storm the lead with 31 seconds left.

Later, Skyler Diggins hit a big shot with 4.2 seconds left. Then, Chelsea Gray turned the ball over in an attempt to pass to Jackie Young, giving the Storm possession in the final seconds.

Afterward, Aces coach Becky Hammon pointed out that MVP hopeful A'ja Wilson made a key mistake down the stretch, per Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

On the one hand, she thought the defense could have done a better job against Malonga in the paint. Then, she said that Wilson could have made some crucial baskets, including at the free throw line.

“I just think we've got to do a better job of getting [Malonga] in movement instead of just those post isos,” Hammon said. “She's long, she's athletic. We've got to move her a little bit more. I just thought [A'ja] missed some shots and also she got to the free throw line 11 times. We could have been more efficient with her for sure.”

The Storm's swarming defense contributed to Wilson only going 1/3 from the field in the fourth quarter.

In the final seconds, former Storm player turned Aces guard Jewell Lloyd attempted a three pointer to tie the game. However, it was to no avail.

In the end, the Aces and Storm are tied at one a piece. The third and decisive game is scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas.