Chelsea Gray accomplished a solid feat in what was a rough night for the Las Vegas Aces in their 95-68 blowout loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday night.

In 27 minutes of action, Gray finished with a stat line of 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. She shot 7-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Her lone assist to star A'ja Wilson ended up seeing her rise in the franchise's all-time assists list. With 847 and counting, she surpassed Danielle Robinson for the third spot on the chart.

What's next for Chelsea Gray, Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) cheers to player Las Vegas Aces guard Aaliyah Nye (13) for a call made by referee in their favor in the fourth period at Climate Pledge Arena.
It was a brutal loss for Chelsea Gray and the Aces, especially since it was against the first-year franchise in the Valkyries.

The Aces couldn't get much going on either side of the ball. Las Vegas struggled to make most of their shots, converting on just 35.5% of their total attempts, including 24% from three. On the other hand, Golden State had shooting splits of 47.9% and 35.7% throughout the course of the game.

The Aces failed to impose their physicality on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 43-31. They were also unsuccessful in moving the ball efficiently, falling 24-11 in assists.

Three players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Gray. A'ja Wilson had a team-high 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a block. She shot 5-of-13 overall and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Las Vegas fell to 4-3 on the season but remain at the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Phoenix Mercury and 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces will look to bounce back when they prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11 at 10 p.m. ET.