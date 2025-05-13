As the start of the 2025 WNBA season grows closer, teams around the league are facing difficult decisions as they finalize their lineups. While roster cuts are never easy and can often be heartbreaking, the Las Vegas Aces' choice to part ways with undrafted rookie Deja Kelly after she made waves with an impressive breakout performance was especially surprising.

Assuming they're making use of the childbirth/pregnancy exception (and that the rule hasn't been quietly altered), that gets Vegas down to a legal 12+1 opening day roster. The 12 fits in with literally $0 left under the salary cap. Nye, Kitley and Bradford all make it. #WNBA https://t.co/VRI6lYhToG — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

After going undrafted, Kelly joined the Aces on a training camp contract and remained with the team until her release was announced on May 12. Before being waived, she expressed her feelings about getting a chance at a career in the W with Las Vegas.

“I'm truly just grateful for this opportunity,” Kelly began. “I'm super blessed to be able to do this and, again, to be able to perform and, again, just be able to play basketball in the WNBA. I mean, I think overall it's just a feeling of gratitude, for sure.”

Kelly went on a stunning run in the fourth quarter of the last Aces preseason contest against the Phoenix Mercury. She knocked down four straight shots — including the game-winner — to carry Las Vegas to a narrow 85-84 win, finishing with 15 points in just 13 minutes off the bench.

In a post-game interview, Kelly made it clear that even she was somewhat surprised by the outstanding performance. “My mind is spiraling right now, lots of emotions,” she started before elaborating on the level of confidence she aims to bring into every game.

Rook on the mic after her big night and game winner 🎤 Deja Kelly says she wanted the ball in her hands down the stretch and THIS IS WHAT SHE DOES 💪 pic.twitter.com/zXk8SUH4B4 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've done that time and time again, you know. That's something that I do,” Kelly continued. “I like to take over in moments like that … that's what my game is about, so [I] definitely wanted the ball in my hands.”

Kelly then further explained where the motivation for her explosive night for the Aces came from. “The ball was in my hands,” she said after the game. “Just trying to make something happen, and that's what I've kind of done all of my career, and just try to make things happen, and luckily, I was able to do it for our team tonight.”

The 5-foot-8 guard went unselected in the 2025 WNBA Draft after notching 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a fifth-year transfer at Oregon. Kelly is officially on the waiver wire, where there's a chance she could be added to another team's roster before the WNBA's opening weekend tips off on May 16.