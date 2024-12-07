The Golden State Valkyries selected 11 players in their WNBA Expansion Draft on Friday night. Temi Fagbenle was among the most notable players selected, while the Valkyries also drafted Kate Martin. Martin joined ESPN after the draft to share her immediate reaction to joining the WNBA expansion team, via espnW.

“I'm really excited,” Martin said. “This league is all about opportunity, you just need one shot… I'm very thankful for the Aces and everything I got to learn there, but I'm really excited for this new beginning and to build something from the ground up here with the Valkyries.”

Of course, playing for the Aces meant that Martin would get to compete for a championship. Although Las Vegas fell short of that goal in 2024, they still made a deep postseason run. However, Martin did not receive too much playing time with the Aces.

In her rookie season, Martin averaged just 2.6 points per game while recording 11.5 minutes per outing. Martin will likely see a big increase in her playing time with the Valkyries. She could end up even becoming a starter with the team, but it will be interesting to see what other moves Golden State makes.

The Valkyries will be eligible to add players in free agency and via trades. They could upgrade the roster after only selecting 11 players in the draft, as the Valkyries did not draft any players from the Seattle Storm.

With that being said, Kate Martin is destined to see more playing time, which will likely lead to more all-around production from the 24-year-old guard.

Martin and the Valkyries will play the Aces on June 7 in Golden State. They will travel to Las Vegas for a second meeting with the Aces on July 12. The Aces will once again host the Valkyries on August 3 before Golden State gets to play host to Las Vegas in the teams' final game on August 6.