A trio of national champions headline Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum‘s 2025 Dawg Class, meant to help women's basketball players bridge the gap between the college and pro games.

UConn's Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold, fresh off their title run earlier this month, as well as South Carolina's Tessa Johnson, who won a ring last year, are all part of the group. They're joined by three 2025 WNBA Draft selectees in the Washington Mystics' Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), Golden State Valkyries' Shyanne Sellers (Maryland) and the Las Vegas Aces' Harmoni Turner (Harvard).

Additionally, Plum selected the following college players to round out the list: Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt), Zoe Brooks (NC State), Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State), Kayleigh Heckel (USC), Ashlon Jackson (Duke) and Syla Swords (Michigan).

Plum's Dawg Class is a collaboration with Under Armour and stems from Plum's own struggles going from college to the WNBA. At Washington, Plum was one of the most decorated college players ever. She was a national player of the year, two-time All-American, four-time All-Pac-12 honoree and held the NCAA single-season scoring record at the time of her graduation.

But the transition to the pros wasn't easy. Selected first overall by the San Antonio Silver Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces), Plum posted rather pedestrian stats her first three seasons in the league. She didn't post her first double-digit scoring season until 2021, but then became one of the most important players on the Aces' back-to-back championship teams in 2022 and 2023. Now, she's looking to lead the Sparks to their first championship since 2016.

Dawg Class honoree Azzi Fudd takes aim at 2026 WNBA Draft

Fudd is less than a month removed from being named 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player and, with one year left at UConn, is poised to be a lottery pick in next year's WNBA Draft.

This is her second time being named to Plum's Dawg Class, and like the Sparks star, Fudd enters her final season as a likely All-American, provided she stays healthy.

Fudd told ClutchPoints shortly after the Huskies won the national championship that she would enter next year looking to become more comfortable with the ball in her hands and to establish herself as the leader of a team with real repeat potential. She averaged 13.6 points per game on 43.6 percent three-point shooting, but has not had much consistency in her career.

Provided she doesn't sustain another major injury, she should have a full offseason of development ahead of her and the support of her coach, Geno Auriemma, to let it fly next year at every opportunity.