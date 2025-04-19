The WNBA Draft often turns collegiate opponents into professional teammates, and the Washington Mystics exemplify that to a tee. They selected Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, USC's Kiki Iriafen, and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore Nos. 3, 4. and 6 on Monday, who almost all played against each other in the NCAA.

Amoore called Citron a “stone cold killer” based on her experience facing her, via Double Take Sports' Carita Parks. Citron responded to that comment during Wednesday's introductory press conference for Washington's rookies.

#Mystics No. 6 draft pick Georgia Amoore said that Sonia Citron (No. 3) is a “stone cold killer” on the court based on playing against her in college. I asked Citron about that and to give more insight into her mentality: “I’m somebody that never gets too high or too low.” #WNBA… pic.twitter.com/E1yWdMV066 — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think I'm somebody that never gets too high or too low and I think you can see that with how I play and study,” the 21-year-old said. “I've just kind of always been like that. I try to just keep myself composed no matter what's happening in the game. Whether we're up or we're down, being composed and doing what I'm supposed to do, doing my role, whatever that is.”

That approach helped Citron establish herself as one of the best players in the country alongside stars Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles. The three-time All-ACC selection was one of just three players nationally to rank top-20 in both blocks (0.9 per game, 16th) and steals (1.9, 12th) last season, and she's the only person in Fighting Irish history to total 1,700-plus points, 700-plus rebounds, and 300-plus assists for her career.

Additionally, Citron started 107 games across four seasons, helping Notre Dame get to the Sweet Sixteen each year. The 2025 Cheryl Miller Award finalist, given to the best small forward in college basketball, averaged 14.3 points on a 37 percent clip from deep along with 5.8 rebounds. She'll aid the Mystics right away as a knockdown shooter and two-way threat.

Sonia Citron opens up about Mystics teammates

Citron's resume is undeniable, but she doesn't gloat about it. The former McDonald's All-American opened up about her most important trait as a player, via DC News Now's Alex Flum.

“I bring versatility, but I think I'm more excited to bring the intangibles,” she said. “The little things that I do, my willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Attention to detail is a crucial aspect for any team, but especially a rebuilding one. The Mystics are entering a new era with General Manager Jamila Wideman and Head Coach Sydney Johnson, so they're focusing on young talent and draft capital over short-term results. In order to eventually reach the mountaintop, it'll take everyone in the building to focus on improving incrementally and maintaining discipline. The fact that Citron mentioned intangibles right away shows that she has the right mindset.

The New York native also spoke about what it's like to join forces with her former opponents.

“I think it's a full-circle moment. Playing Kiki this year for the first time, and then playing Georgia five times over three years and having to guard her, and even saying we'd love to play together one day,” she continued. “A year later, it happens. Full-circle, and there's nobody else that I'd want to be rookies with on this team. They're amazing players, and better people. I'm excited to get to know them better, I'm excited to grow our friendships, and just play on the court with them.”

Citron, Iriafen, and Amoore all compliment each other's styles. Citron is an off-ball sharpshooter, Iriafen is an inside and mid-range threat, and Amoore is a facilitator/scorer.

“I'm most excited to not guard her [Amoore],” Citron continued. “She made my life miserable on the court, having to chase her around for 30 seconds. Excited to not have to play against Kiki, either. I was lucky because I didn't have to guard her…I was happy about that. But I'm happy that I'm playing with her.”

Amoore's resume matches Citron's description of her, as she was a semi-finalist for Women's College Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists for the Wildcats last season. The Australian international also ranks first with 656 career assists in Virginia Tech's history. She'll have the chance to start at point guard at some point this season, if not right away. Fellow Australian Jade Melbourne will be her main competition for minutes.

Meanwhile, Iriafen was a third-team AP All-American after averaging 18 points and 8.4 rebounds last season. The 6-foot-3-inch forward joins a crowded frontcourt rotation with Aaliyah Edwards, Shakira Austin, Stefanie Dolson, Emily Engstler, and Sika Koné, so it might take longer for her to start than Amoore or Citron. Still, her combination of size, offensive upside, and rebounding makes her one of the most exciting rookies in this year's class.

Washington's new rookies haven't proven anything yet, but the new front office couldn't have drafted much better than it did on paper.