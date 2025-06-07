Friday night was supposed to mark Paige Bueckers' first game against Kelsey Plum, but the latter's concussion put a wrench in those plans. That did not stop the two from meeting up after the game, leading to a comedic interaction from the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings stars.

After sitting out of her third consecutive game, Bueckers sought Plum after the Sparks' 93-79 victory. The two spoke briefly on the court, after which Plum joked that the rookie was “talking s***.”

“Rookies talking s*** is crazy,” Plum said. “The rookies are built different here. They don't even carry their loops anymore. What the f*** is going on?”

Plum jokingly pointed out how Bueckers does not even have to care for her own equipment despite being a rookie, noting how different the WNBA is since she entered the league. Plum and Bueckers are both No. 1 draft picks, with the former going first overall in 2017 and the latter becoming the most recent top pick at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Before suffering her injury, Bueckers hit the ground running in the WNBA, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in her first six games. Her assist numbers are already fourth in the league, only behind Caitlin Clark, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud.

While Plum and Bueckers have no direct connection to one another, they have been familiar with each other for years. The close-knit women's basketball community often leads its stars to each other, as was the case with the two guards.

Kelsey Plum leads Sparks over Paige Bueckers-less Wings

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Without Bueckers, the Wings could not keep up with the Sparks' explosive offense. Los Angeles' 93 points were a season-high, marking its second game of the year eclipsing 90 points.

Each of the Sparks' five starters reached double figures, including Plum, who ended with 11 points, five rebounds and nine assists. The team's frontcourt of Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby led the way, combining for 41 points and 10 rebounds. Rickea Jackson returned from a two-game absence in the win, adding 10 points in 26 minutes.

DiJonai Carrington led the Wings in a losing effort with 16 points. The former Connecticut Sun guard was Dallas' only starter in double figures. Arike Ogunbowale, who has done nothing but struggle all season, ended with just eight points and four assists on 4-for-10 from the floor.