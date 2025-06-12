During the month of June, several WNBA teams are going to be losing key players as they head overseas to compete in this summer’s Eurobasket. A few teams, such as the Golden State Valkyries, have made roster moves accordingly. For the Los Angeles Sparks, they will be losing Julie Allemand to Eurobasket. On Thursday, the Sparks made the roster move to temporarily suspend Allemand’s contract, as per WNBA Transactions.

Julie Allemand will be playing for the Belgium national team at Eurobasket and will rejoin the Sparks following the conclusion of the tournament. With the Sparks currently having ten available players on their roster, it’s unlikely that they make any other moves in Allemand’s absence. The team already has rookie Liatu King on a hardship contract with both Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell sidelined.

Allemand had provided the Sparks with a solid presence off the bench this season, and had briefly moved into the starting lineup during Rickea Jackson’s absence due to concussion protocol. Even when she played off the bench, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts experimented with Allemand playing alongside the starters.

Following the Sparks’ win against the Chicago Sky on May 23, Roberts spoke about her decision to close the game with Allemand playing with the starters.

“They were sprinkling in some zone, and Julie’s really good at getting us organized. They were kind of going makes and misses, if they scored they were back in the zone. Julie’s also a tremendous three-point shooter. . .she can really shoot,” Roberts said. “Julie is elite at getting us organized. It gets KP [Kelsey Plum] off the ball where she can do more scoring on the wing against a zone.”

On the season, Allemand has appeared in eight games for the Sparks, including one start, at just about 18 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 33.3 percent form the three-point line.

Allemand was originally acquired by the Sparks in a sign-and-trade deal with the Sky ahead of the 2024 WNBA season. However, an injury forced her to miss the entire year and she made her Sparks debut this season.

A native of Belgium, Allemand was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She did not make her WNBA debut until the 2020 season in the bubble where she turned in an impressive rookie performance. After sitting out the 2021 season, the Fever then traded Allemand to the Sky. She played one season for the Sky in 2022.