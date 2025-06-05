Rickea Jackson is setting the record straight.

The Los Angeles Sparks' forward returned to the team after missing the last two games. She cited that her absence was attributed to “personal reasons” which social media began forming their own idea on why she was not at the games because she was pregnant.

“You’ve just got to be realistic with yourself. Like, at the end of the day, media isn’t about facts anymore,” she told Sports Illustrated. “So that’s just the media. Just taking it with a grain of salt, and not being gullible.”

“Whatever sounds the juiciest, that’s what people want to go with,” she continued. “Like, I’m pregnant, apparently.”

Jackson trolled online users who thought that she was pregnant by sharing a photo of herself holding a basketball to her stomach, writing, “#ItsAGirl.”

An online user responded to Jackson's selfie and said that there was speculation to her being pregant because her friend said she was.

“Why is your friend on here acting crazy and implying that you’re pregnant, acting like it’s our fault we came to that conclusion,” the fan wrote.

Jackson immediately clapped back debunked the X user's comment.

“1. My friends don’t use twitter. Yall gotta stop linking people because of a follow,” she wrote. “2. Yall come to conclusions everyday it’s hilarious, but I’m a ‘rich auntie’ typa gallll.”

In addition to calling out the pregnant rumor, Jackson also cleared up that there was issues with her team. Fans believed that there was some drama between Jackson and the Sparks and that she allegedly “unfollowed” the team on social media.

“Media is the media. I’ve never followed any team I’ve played for since AAU,” Jackson said. “I like to follow real people. But you know, rumors are rumors.”

In a press conference on Sunday, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts, shared how important Jackson is to the team and that she is ecstatic to have her back on the team.

“In regards to Rickea, Rickea is a big part of our organization and our team,” she said. “She is taking personal time and we support her. And we’re excited to get her back when she is ready to come back.”

Jackson was drafted to the Sparks in 2024. She additionally made headlines when she was seen sitting next to James Pearce Jr. before he was drafted to the Atlanta Falcons in April as their relationship was under wraps until then.

Fell to my knees when I saw Rickea Jackson sitting next to James Pearce Jr on draft night 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/AS4rhYLAxo — _____ (@thoughtsfreeing) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

After their debut, Atlanta Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney, asked Pearce Jr., “Who was your favorite athlete growing up?”

Pearce didn’t hesitate and said, “Rickea Jackson.” When asked what he loved about her athletic performance he responded, “Everything. Fluid, smooth, sound, technical.”

McElhaney followed up when she playfully asked him, “So who wins in 1-on-1?”

The Falcons rookie responded, “Let's not talk about that.”

The Sparks' next game will be against the Dallas Wings on Friday, June 6. The Falcons' first game of the regular season will be at home at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 7.