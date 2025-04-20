Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson is continuing her quest not to end up on a poster. After joking she didn't want to be the first WNBA player to get dunked on, Jackson returned to X, formerly Twitter, to ensure Sydney Colson would end up on the wrong side of a highlight reel instead.

“Number 51 on Indiana Fever said you could neverrrr do this on her. Personally, I would never take that disrespect. I think you should save it for that game,” Jackson tweeted.

Jackson, who averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in her rookie campaign with the Sparks, was referring to a Las Vegas Aces post boasting about center Queen Egbo dunking twice during a recent workout. Egbo jumped in on the joke, claiming, “Now that I'm thinking about it, I never did like 51, so you right,” with a smirk.

A fan alerted Fever guard Colson to the callout, tagging her and saying, “Rickea tryna get you dunked on.” A comedic Colson simply responded with, “??You meant to address me??”

Jackson and Colson had an initial jovial back-and-forth days earlier, with Colson wanting to manifest what the rising second-year player was trying to avoid. “Lord please let Rickea be the first WNBA player to get dunked on. Amen!” Colson said, which ignited the “conflict.”

Dunking has been a hot topic since French phenom Dominique Malonga, who's been dunking since age 16, was taken No. 2 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Malonga was the first official woman to dunk in a professional French game, and she's already responded to the hype surrounding her abilities by teasing a list of players she sees herself dunking on in the W.

As WNBA fans across X spectated on the fun and games, they decided to jump in with some funny jabs and commentary of their own.

“Damn. What Syd did to you?” one person said to Jackson with a laugh emoji.

“You going to sit there and take that?” a fan humorously tweeted at Colson directly in response to Jackson's statement. “We putting dunk hits on mf now?” another added with a laugh, referring to Jackson.

“Rickea is out here making things spicy before the season starts,” one person jokingly posted. “I welcome this. Go Fever!”

Lastly, one X user perfectly summed up what fans of the W have been feeling about the league this year.

“This season is going to be so fun.”