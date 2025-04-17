Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson is looking ahead to the start of the 2025 WNBA season as much as everyone else. However, there's a new obstacle in the league that wasn't present a year ago. The Seattle Storm's new young French phenom Dominique Malonga is bringing the ability to dunk with her, and Jackson is now just trying not to end up on a poster.

Jackson braced herself for a potential history-making moment in the W with the most humorous reaction. “Lord please don't let me be the first WNBA player to get dunked on. Amen,” she posted to her X account. Jackson was replying to a viral video from 2022 of 6-foot-6 Malonga effortlessly dunking with one hand.

The second-year player received a quote-tweeted response from Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson, who's known for being comedic, saying, “Lord please let Rickea be the first WNBA player to get dunked on. Amen!”

The pair continued the jovial back-and-forth, with Jackson replying, “I literally cannot STAND you!!!!!!” and Colson teasing, “Whether it's this season or in 4 yrs, they're gon pull ur tweets up when it happens.”

The Storm posted a new video of Malonga's dunking ability a few hours later, confirming their top 2025 pick is as threatening as she seems. Malonga is already etching her name in the league's record books, becoming the youngest player ever drafted into the W.

Malonga previously played for Lyon, where she was the first-ever Frenchwoman to dunk in an official game. She was also part of the silver medal-winning France team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Eight players have dunked in WNBA history, starting from the legendary Lisa Leslie in a 2002 game against the Miami Sol. There have been 38 total dunks in the league's existence, with Brittney Griner and Jonquel Jones being the only remaining active players who have dunked in the W.

Jackson, the fourth-overall 2024 draft pick, averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in her rookie campaign with the Sparks.