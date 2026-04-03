PHOENIX – The 2026 WNBA expansion draft has arrived, with the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo looking to get a head start on their rosters for the upcoming season. Each WNBA team is permitted to protect five players, leaving many across the league with a feeling of uncertainty as the hours to the draft trickle down. One of those players is Los Angeles Sparks forward Azurá Stevens who is expected to draw interest from both the Fire and Tempo should she be available.

During Team USA practice a few hours before the WNBA expansion draft, Azurá Stevens spoke about being on edge a little bit with not knowing her immediate future.

“Obviously it’s a little uncomfortable, like I have no idea what’s gonna happen,” Stevens said. “So I just got to take whatever comes. But I know my worth and my value. So it’s nice to hear other teams see that.”

If the Sparks do end up leaving Azurá Stevens unprotected, it’s almost a certainty that either the Fire or the Tempo end up selecting her, and with one of the early picks as well. Stevens is coming off a career season in which she was a candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

She played in all 44 games for the Sparks at a little over 28 minutes per game. She averaged a career-high 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from the 3-point line and 79 percent from the free-throw line. Her rebounds and assists were also career-bests, and her steals and blocks tied a career-high.

Although the uncertainty can be nerve-wracking, Stevens is excited about the growth of the league and what the expansion teams will bring.

“I think it’s awesome. The game is growing so I think we see that. I think they’re both great cities,” Stevens said. “Toronto, the summer there is really awesome. Same with Portland. It’s exciting. It’s exciting for the game, it’s exciting for the league, especially with the CBA and everything finally getting done. So I think it’s great overall growth for the women’s game.”

With the Sparks able to protect five players in the expansion draft, four of those are expected to be Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. The fifth spot gets a little tricky with Stevens, Rae Burrell and Julie Allemand all having cases for being protected.

During last year’s expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries, the Sparks lost Stephanie Talbot. It’s a good bet they’ll lose a key player or two in this year’s draft.