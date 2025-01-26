The WNBA free agency negotiation period is underway, and some of the biggest name free agents, like Brittney Griner, have been taking free agent meetings with interested teams. But with only minor free agent signings official so far, there is apparently one potential move that is holding up the WNBA free agency dominoes from falling. The Los Angeles Sparks are reportedly one of three teams involved in trade talks that center around Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd, as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

It appears to be a foregone conclusion that Jewell Loyd has played her final game with the Storm, and Seattle is apparently in trade talks with the Sparks and Aces with Kelsey Plum being involved as switching teams as well.

As per Costabile’s reporting, the Sparks would acquire Plum in a sign-and-trade deal, Loyd would join the Aces and the Storm would receive additional assets. Plum is a free agent who was recently cored by the Aces, while Loyd is still under contract with the Storm.

One of the things that could be holding the deal up, and could ultimately cause it to fall apart, is the Sparks’ unwillingness to include prized young players such as Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink, as well as the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Costabile suggests that a deal between only the Aces and Storm involving only Loyd and Plum would not have much traction due to concerns over fit between Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Sparks could look to acquire Kelsey Plum

It’s no secret that the most pressing roster need for the Sparks is a true point guard. When they finished with the best overall odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, there was optimism that the Sparks’ point guard woes would be solved with UConn star Paige Bueckers.

But lottery luck did not shine on the Sparks, leaving them searching elsewhere for a point guard. The Sparks tendered a qualifying offer to free agent point guard Aari McDonald, but they would still benefit from a legit starter at the one.

Enter Kelsey Plum. The three-time All-Star has mostly played shooting the past couple of seasons alongside fellow All-Star Chelsea Gray in the backcourt. But Plum is a natural point guard even with her scoring prowess. Plum would certainly step in as an immediate starter for the Sparks.

This past season, Plum was named to her third consecutive All-Star appearance while averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. She shot 42.3 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from the three-point line and 86.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Joining the Sparks would also reunite Plum with former Aces teammate Dearica Hamby. The Sparks have a strong foundation already in place with Brink and Jackson and their upcoming lottery pick. They also hired Lynne Roberts as head coach going into the 2025 season.

While Plum is certainly a talented player and a winner, it might be not be completely worth it for the Sparks to surrender their young assets this quickly.