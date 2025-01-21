For the first time in her career, Brittney Griner has decided to test the waters of free agency, according to a report by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. The 34-year-old center has spent her entire 11-year WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, who selected her with the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Griner, a 10-time All-Star, finished the 2024 WNBA season averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 57.9% from the field. Despite her continued production, Griner is exploring her options as she begins meetings with multiple teams on Tuesday, her agent confirmed. WNBA executives were in attendance during the inaugural weekend of Unrivaled, a three-on-three basketball league, to speak with Griner and other free agents.

Griner is currently competing in Unrivaled, the league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Playing for Phantom Basketball Club, Griner's team has dropped its first two games of the season. The league, which features a fast-paced format, has attracted some of the WNBA’s biggest stars, including several free agents.

“I want to show off my skills for free agency,” Griner said of her participation in the league. Known primarily for her dominance in the paint, Griner is using this platform to expand her game in a format that often favors guards and wings.

Breanna Stewart, a co-founder of Unrivaled and forward for the New York Liberty, highlighted the league’s significance during free agency.

“There's a ton of free agents here,” Stewart said. “It's like a one-stop shop to kind of do everything.”

Among the other notable players in Unrivaled are Courtney Vandersloot and several additional free agents expected to play for new teams in the 2025 WNBA season.

Griner's potential departure from the Phoenix Mercury would mark a significant shift for both her career and the team. She has been a cornerstone of the franchise since her arrival, helping lead the Mercury to a WNBA championship in 2014. Her career averages of 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game underline her status as one of the most dominant players in league history.

Griner will officially be able to sign with a new team when the WNBA free agency period begins on February 1, potentially ushering in a new chapter in her storied career.