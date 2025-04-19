The Minnesota Lynx entered the 2025 WNBA Draft with a few goals, but they mostly didn't have any major areas of need as a team that fell just shy of the WNBA championship a year ago. After trading out of the first round at the last minute and adding a veteran perimeter shooter, the Lynx had some room to be flexible with their draft class choices this year.

The organization mostly had an underwhelming night but made some interesting moves that could have some long-term upside. Let's see if thinking outside the box was a smart strategy for the Lynx.

No. 15 – F Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Russia

The Lynx made a few waves when they selected Anastasiia Olairi Kosu near the top of the second round, as there were still more recognizable NCAA players on the board at the time. But as an extremely promising draft-and-stash prospect, taking Kosu here makes a lot of sense for Minnesota.

The 19-year-old has played with and against top-tier competition overseas since she was 15, much like her fellow international draftees, and has developed elite rebounding skills as a result. She led her country to a gold medal in the 2019 U16 European Championship, averaging a 17-point, 14.1-rebound performance over seven games.

Kosu not only brings years of professional experience, but she also provides rim protection, switchability, and elite defending. She's averaging 9.5 points, 5.1 boards, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 block per game on 54.3% shooting currently with her Russian club. Kosu is agile enough to step out on pick-and-rolls and recover quickly, plus she's a bucket in the paint. There's still room for her to grow offensively, but Kosu's ceiling is high, and choosing her may pay off down the line.

Grade: B-

No. 24 – F Dalayah Daniels, Washington

For their second choice of Round 2, the Lynx went with Dalayah Daniels, a graduate student out of Washington. Daniels offers Minnesota toughness, rebounding, and defensive versatility, which are all traits that align well with the team. She has the ability to guard multiple positions, often doing the type of intangible work that doesn't show up on stat sheets.

Daniels quietly had an impressive final college season, averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 boards, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 57.5% shooting while helping her squad reach its first NCAA Tournament since 2017. She finished her tenure at Washington with 160 blocked shots, landing her second in the program history books.

The 6-foot-4 forward's game appears modest, but she's one of the hardest-working players on the court. Daniels presents as a potential WNBA-ready asset that could surprise the coaching staff in training camp and end up getting rotated in for steady minutes.

Grade: C+

No. 37 – G/F Aubrey Griffin, UConn

The Lynx snagged Aubrey Griffin second-to-last in the draft, which is an underrated steal. As a reigning NCAA Tournament champ, Griffin comes with a ton of experience, a winning pedigree, and lots of potential. She also possesses a high level of athleticism and defensive impact.

Griffin ended her career in Storrs with 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while making 53.3% of her shots. She's yet another versatile athlete for Minnesota as a player who can defend, rebound, score efficiently, and run the floor. Besides, a five-year member of legendary coach Geno Auriemma's squad is a relatively safe bet for the Lynx to take.

The 6-foot-1 small forward's shooting still needs to improve, and there are concerns surrounding her injury history, but she excels at creating chaos for opposing offenses. If Griffin can stay healthy and up her offensive game, she could become a part of the Lynx's reliable roster depth.

Grade: C+

Minnesota didn't have a splashy draft by any means, but the franchise did make bold decisions and aim for long-term upside over immediate impact. There won't be many roster spots available by the end of training camp, but between Kosu, Daniels, and Griffin, the Lynx have a versatile group to pick from.

The Minnesota Lynx didn't need to do much this year, but they still set themselves up to have prospects that can develop behind their core set of players. The Lynx still picked a group of rookies that could fit their existing squad and set themselves up with a better placement for 2026's draft. Minnesota will be gearing up for another Finals run with its strong lineup while knowing there's a long-term plan in its back pocket.

Final draft night grade: C+