Courtney Williams may have been in Indianapolis, Indiana, over the weekend to play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game as a reserve, but she made headlines for her actions off the court instead. The Minnesota Lynx star, alongside friend and teammate Natisha Hiedeman, make up the StudBudz duo that took the league, fans, and social media by storm.

Williams and Hiedeman hosted a 72-hour livestream on their Twitch channel that notably featured everyone from the W's players to their head coach Cheryl Reeve, and even league commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Participants and viewers all deemed the two as the highlight of the weekend, and Williams is finally revealing her perspective on the action.

“I think it was dope just for everyone to see we really are a community,” Williams said during a post-practice media session. “We show each other love all the time, so I think it was nice for everybody to be able to kind of look in on how we give it up.”

With the amount of partying that was shown on the stream and jokes online calling Team Collier “Team Hangover,” a media member logically asked Williams if she needed some extra time to recover from the festivities.

“No, no, no,” Williams answered with a smile. “Drank some electrolytes, some water, got a little rest, we're back.”

As prepared as Williams is to return to the court, she claims she still hasn't caught up on the video of all the antics circulating online.

“Man, it's so much everywhere, I haven't really been able to see everywhere for real,” Williams finished with a laugh.

The first-place Lynx take on the Chicago Sky when the WNBA returns to action on July 22.

