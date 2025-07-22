Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier is taking her game to the next level. Not just as the record-setting WNBA All-Star MVP, but also in the world of video games.

Collier put forward a bold demand to the face of NBA 2K Ronnie 2K. When asked about what she would like her rating to be on NBA 2K26, she didn't hesitate on the Lynx official X page.

“99 or nothing Ronnie” she said.

Shortly thereafter, Ronnie responded with a repost: “I've been called out” he said on X.

Collier's current NBA 2k rating stands at 97%. As of now, Collier is having one of her best seasons in the WNBA.

She's currently averaging 23.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Not only that, Collier surpassed A'ja Wilson as the top ranked WNBA player by ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Lynx are surging with a 20-4 record. As the second half of the season progresses, Collier is looking ahead to the post season. Plus, perhaps looking to repeat as WNBA MVP.

Not to mention the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations. The fact that Collier and other WNBA players are being discussed in the context of video games is a major breakthrough.

Napheesa Collier proving the gaming power of the WNBA

NBA 2K26 is scheduled for release on September 5. Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese is featured on the cover.

As for Collier, her game and growing stature is part of a growing trend. The prominence of women's basketball players in a video game such as 2K shakes up the foundation.

It goes to show that there is real cultural cache in women's sports at this current moment. Altogether, it furthers the growing popularity and interest women's sports is having.

Certainly, this is one part of the discussions happening around CBA in the WNBA. A conversation in which Collier plays a key role as the Vice President of the WNBA Player's Association (WNBPA).