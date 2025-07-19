Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is a fan of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Collier is calling she and Reese a fun name, ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. Collier says the two players are “Team Pheebounds.”

Periodddddddd bring those to team Phee 😂 @Reese10Angel https://t.co/8wBRxNQ2ye — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) July 18, 2025

Collier and Reese are both playing for Team Collier in the All-Star game. In a social media post, Collier appeared with Reese and complimented the Sky star.

“You are so aggressive, and so when you're like that it's impossible to stop,” Collier said to Reese. Reese thanked Collier for the compliment.

Collier is having an outstanding season with the Lynx. This season the club has the best record in the league's Western Conference. Minnesota has 20 wins so far this campaign.

The WNBA All-Star Game is without one of its stars

Some of the excitement of this year's All-Star game has been dissipated, since Caitlin Clark is sitting out due to an injury.

“I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. … I know this will be the best All-Star yet,” Clark said in a statement, per ESPN. “I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win.”

Many feel that Team Collier will have an advantage since Clark is out for her team. Collier is averaging more than 23 points a game this season. She is also making close to 52 percent of her shots. Collier was able to pick her teammates on her All-Star team.

“I feel like got to try to get some of my (Unrivaled) Owls girls on here and got to try to get some of my (UConn) Huskies girls on here. So, I’ve got an agenda coming into today,” Collier said, per USA Today.

Other members of Team Collier include: Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers, and Allisha Gray. The All-Star game is at 8:30 ET on Saturday night.