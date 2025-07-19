Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier is a fan of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Collier is calling she and Reese a fun name, ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. Collier says the two players are “Team Pheebounds.”

Collier and Reese are both playing for Team Collier in the All-Star game. In a social media post, Collier appeared with Reese and complimented the Sky star.

“You are so aggressive, and so when you're like that it's impossible to stop,” Collier said to Reese. Reese thanked Collier for the compliment.

Collier is having an outstanding season with the Lynx. This season the club has the best record in the league's Western Conference. Minnesota has 20 wins so far this campaign.

The WNBA All-Star Game is without one of its stars

Some of the excitement of this year's All-Star game has been dissipated, since Caitlin Clark is sitting out due to an injury.

“I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. … I know this will be the best All-Star yet,” Clark said in a statement, per ESPN. “I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win.”

Many feel that Team Collier will have an advantage since Clark is out for her team. Collier is averaging more than 23 points a game this season. She is also making close to 52 percent of her shots. Collier was able to pick her teammates on her All-Star team.

“I feel like got to try to get some of my (Unrivaled) Owls girls on here and got to try to get some of my (UConn) Huskies girls on here. So, I’ve got an agenda coming into today,” Collier said, per USA Today.

Other members of Team Collier include: Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers, and Allisha Gray. The All-Star game is at 8:30 ET on Saturday night.

More Minnesota Lynx News
May 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2), guard Courtney Williams (10) and forward Napheesa Collier (24) watch a free throw in the third quarter against the Dallas Wings at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve drops truth bomb on StudBudz All-Star livestreamJess Koffie ·
WNBA All-Star Weekend Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams works to keep the ball from Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Lynx’s Courtney Williams exchange trash talk before WNBA All-Star Skills ChallengeJess Koffie ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the second half at College Park Center.
Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers go viral playing 1v1 at All-Star WeekendAlex House ·
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) and Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) shake hands after making a shot against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half at Target Center.
Commissioner, Nneka Ogwumike join Lynx players’ livestream at All-Star WeekendMalik Brown ·
Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) reacts in the second half against the LA Sparks.
Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Lynx’s Natisha Hiedeman hilariously ‘squash beef’ on orange carpetPaolo Mariano ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Napheesa Collier completes unreal WNBA feat in Sky demolitionDavid Yapkowitz ·