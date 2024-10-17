As Napheesa Collier made WNBA playoff history for the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3, she finished the game watching New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu hit a game-winner. The Lynx currently trail 2-1 to the Liberty in the WNBA Finals. The following morning, Collier was on the Run It Back show and gave props to Ionescu for the shot.



“I thought that we guarded her well,” Collier said. “She made a tough shot… I mean that was a really deep, step-back three. That's a tough shot.”



A 28-foot dagger by Ionescu sunk into the hearts of the Lynx and the Target Center, as roughly 20,000 people watched the shot hit all nylon. Although Ionescu missed four shots and had two turnovers in the fourth quarter, the clutch gene took over. Even Stephen A. Smith compared Ionescu to Kobe Bryant on ESPN's First Take.

Napheesa Collier vs Sabrina Ionescu could be a key matchup for Lynx

Regardless, Collier played a great game herself. She had 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block, and five steals. Collier showed why she won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Her ability to disrupt passes, switch accordingly on the pick-and-roll, and play weak-side help defense about as well as anybody.



Not to mention, Collier played every single minute in Game 3, not taking a rest once. She was a true workhorse on the floor and made an impact on both sides. Also, she is excellent offensively. Even against the Liberty's zone-switching look, she took advantage of having smaller guards on her. Collier would get Ionescu or Courtney Vandersloot on her and take them in the post.



With her having an inefficient shooting game for her standards, she still dominated on both ends for the entire game. Head Coach Cheryl Reeve is all about spacing and implementing the three-point shot. Unfortunately for them, the Liberty have been disruptors on the defensive side of the ball. Even with Collier matched up with Ionescu, weak-side help comes almost immediately.

Also, the Liberty doesn't just try to strip the ball. They'll prevent Minnesota players from establishing the pivot and having a full range of motion. On the flip side, Ionescu can use her range to test Collier's defense. Although the reigning DPOY has dominated, Ionescu's confidence is unmatched, especially in big moments.

Regardless, Minnesota will need everything they can get from Collier and the rest of the team. They'll have to win two straight games to secure the fifth championship in franchise history.