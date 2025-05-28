The New York Liberty are gunning to repeat as WNBA champions and then some. The Liberty are looking to live up to their record $450 million valuation. So far, they are off to a solid start at 4-0, led by their trifecta of Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones.

Speaking of Jones, on Tuesday, she made history by passing Brittney Griner for 20th place on the all-time rebounding list, according to the WNBA. She now has 2,353 rebounds to her name.

Afterward, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello talked about how fortunate she is to coach a player such as Griner, per Myles Ehrlich of Windsr.

“How lucky am I to get to coach two amazing players and people?” she said to Khristina Williams of In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams. “We have high expectations of JJ. She dominates the boards, another double-double tonight. She's so valuable to what we do on both ends of the floor.”

The Liberty went on to defeat the Golden State Valkyries 95-67. Despite the emergence of other teams, the Liberty are considered the favorites to win the championship this year.

Jones will be a significant factor in the Liberty getting to that point, much like she was last year. She averaged 14.2 points and nine rebounds per game. During the Finals, Jones averaged 17.8 points per game and came away with Finals MVP honors.

In many ways, Jones is the air apparent to Griner.

Jonquel Jones is a versatile Brittney Griner .

Griner is still a standard bearer for postplay in the WNBA. Her size and athleticism have made her a legend. Jones comes close to following in her footsteps with the same skill set plus some additions.

Jones has the same size and athleticism, but she is much more than that. She can also shoot from the perimeter, in contrast to what is common among most post players. She also has quickness in getting up and down the court.

Plus, like Griner, Jones can score with consistency, rebound, and control the paint.