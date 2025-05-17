As many people are theorizing whether the New York Liberty can repeat as WNBA champions, there is no doubt that the team itself believes it can. While there has been some agreement with the statement that the Liberty are favorites to win it all once again, the team would be recognized for winning the title in 2024, featuring the season opener with star Sabrina Ionescu showing off her new ring.

Before New York began the season on Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Aces, Ionescu addressed the crowd before the team got their rings. She would say that “we gotta run it back” and how grateful they are for the fanbase, according to a video posted by the WNBA official X, formerly Twitter, account.

“New York! We're so thankful,” Ionescu said to the Liberty faithful. “Thank you for being a part of this championship journey with us. We gotta run it back! So we need the energy, we need the love, we need the support. Thank you!”

Besides many fans, one who believes New York is the favorite is WNBA legend Sue Bird, who spoke about how the returning big three of Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones is huge for the squad.

“I think the Liberty is the favorite. Yeah, they're obviously the defending champs. So you know, that's first and foremost,” Bird said to Frank Isola via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “So that matters. They're bringing their big three core players back with Sabrina [Ionescu], Stewie [Stewart], Jonquel Jones, so that's another year of experience for them to build that chemistry.”

Why the Liberty should be seen as favorites to go back-to-back

The Liberty had a special 2024 capped off by the championship, but this 2025 team could be even more dangerous due to the additions that they made, like Natasha Cloud, as Bird mentions.

“And interestingly enough, I do think going back to back is really difficult,” Bird said. “Anytime you're trying to repeat, it's really difficult. But they've done…just enough to change their roster and bring in new pieces to make it feel fresh.”

“They're fresh, I think Natasha Cloud was a huge position for them,” Bird continued. “It takes a lot off Sabrina, she could handle the ball, she can guard the other team's best players, so she's gonna bring a lot, and that's why I think they have the depth, experience, all of it all. So that's what makes them a favorite.”

It remains to be seen if New York will repeat, but there's no denying their presence as contenders, as last season they had a 32-8 record.