May 10, 2025 at 12:14 PM ET

The defending champion New York Liberty is entering the WNBA season in style. A handful of Liberty players attended the Met Gala and are seeking to repeat as champions.

Their core four, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Betnijah Laney Hamilton, are in prime position to sustain the team's excellence. Their chemistry was hilariously on display following the conclusion of a preseason game on Friday.

Despite losing to the Connecticut Sun 94-86, Ionescu impersonated a reporter and asked Jones a post-game question, per Khristina Williams of In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams.

Ionescu was hiding behind a crowd of reporters. She pretended to hold a microphone and asked Jones, “What teammate have you been making fun of for the last four days?” Jones responded, “Sabrina Ionescu.”

Sabrina Ionescu crashes Jonquel Jones’ post-game scrum! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vu9PKIv0VU — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

In addition to the core four, the team made one notable trade. The Liberty acquired guard Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun in March. She brings a trifecta of leadership, defensive prowess, and playmaking to a team with all three.

She is also joining a team with strong chemistry, especially Ionescu and Jones.

The Liberty's dynamic duo

Ionescu and Jones are the latest dynamic point guard and post player tandem. They gel on the court in unique ways.

They master the pick-and-roll, with Jones setting screens for Ionescu and Ionescu dishing it to her in the paint. Ionescu and Jones complement each other with their respective strengths.

Ionescu is one of the most dynamic point guards in the league in terms of shooting and playmaking. Jones is a versatile post player who is agile and aggressive in scoring and rebounding.

Their playful banter isn't confined to an impromptu post-game press conference. Jones said she could beat Ionescu in a three-point contest prior to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

“Look, I always say when they invite me, I'll do it. So, if they invite me, I'll beat her too,” Jones said. Ionescu responded, “Who said I was doing it?”

Their unity continues to do wonders for the Liberty.