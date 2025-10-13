PHOENIX– Following Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts' being ejected from the WNBA Finals, associate head coach Kristi Toliver had her moment in Game 4.

She immediately sprang from her seat on the bench as she watched Tibbetts furiously exiting the court. However, there wasn't time to think about it. Players like Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper gave her the same respect as they would the head coach.

The respect translated postgame, when Thomas was asked about Toliver's performance as the acting head coach.

Kahleah Copper shared what she told the Mercury after the Aces won the 2025 WNBA championship. “I wanted us to feel it. I wanted us to hear the celebrations. I want us to really feel the moment, feel the hurt, and hear what was the celebration and to let it just fuel us for the… pic.twitter.com/USWYPK9WBm — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“First of all, I'm, I'm just proud of KT with everything that she went through this year,” Thomas said. “Her time away from the team, for her to even come back this season, it meant a lot to all of us. What she went through, I don't know if I would have been able to come back after something like that.

“So, KT and I go way back. Just super proud of that, and first and foremost for her to even be here, but she's a phenomenal coach. She definitely deserves her chance at being a head coach. Somebody who's played and really knows the game. She's ready for this moment.”

That respect was well established way before she landed with the Mercury. She previously played in the WNBA and was one of the top point guards in the league for years.

Kristi Toliver has respect from more than Mercury's Alyssa Thomas

Not to mention, Toliver won championships with the Los Angeles Sparks (2016) and the Washington Mystics (2019). Following her retirement, she found herself into the NBA with stints as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

As soon as Tibbetts took the job, Toliver was the first person he added to the Mercury staff. Someone with championship pedigree, experience, and someone who will command respect.

Because of her resume, the New York Liberty requested to interview Toliver when the WNBA Finals concluded, and that request was granted.

In addition to Thomas, the Phoenix head coach apologized for having to put his top assistant in a series-deciding predicament. Either way, his endorsement of Toliver remains strong.

Nate Tibbetts shared that Kristi Toliver is “ready” to be a future WNBA head coach. Q: @ayabdeen pic.twitter.com/bQV5S2uAxp — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) October 11, 2025

“I thought she did a great job. She's ready,” Tibbetts said. “I think it's like any of these jobs. The interview is one thing, but day to day, the approach tells a whole different story.

“I think she's deserving. I think she's ready. And now, an organization has to give her a shot.”

Kristi Toliver has plenty of eyes on her

The Liberty won't be the only teams looking to interview her. The Seattle Storm, Dallas Wings, Toronto Tempo, and Portland Fire all have head coaching openings.

Considering that an MVP finalist has such respect for the associate Mercury head coach, that alone speaks volumes. Plus, working with All-WNBA talent and playing alongside such talent is a major advantage.

The 2026 WNBA season might be the legitimate chance Toliver has to be a head coach, and make an immediate impression on whatever team takes a chance on her.