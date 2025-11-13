Another WNBA player is on the move. Alyssa Thomas is now the second player from the W to publicly announce their decision to play in the Project B league, joining Nneka Ogwumike, who told the Associated Press about her choice a week ago. The new league is set to hit the court in Europe and Asia at the end of 2026.

Project B's chief basketball officer Alana Beard made a statement to the AP regarding Thomas' membership. “Alyssa is the kind of player and person you build around,” Beard said.

“Her leadership, competitiveness, and professionalism elevate everyone around her. As one of the most respected players in the world, she represents the new era of player partnership and global competition that Project B stands for,” she finished.

Thomas and Ogwumike's announcements come in the wake of the WNBA's CBA negotiations, which have created a tense relationship between the WNBPA and the league's leadership. The Phoenix Mercury star's decision to join Project B won't interfere with her commitment to the WNBA, as the two campaigns don't overlap. Still, it highlights the players' dedication to securing their financial and equity demands, as Project B offers high salaries and an equity stake in the league.

Article Continues Below

The 33-year-old has played in overseas leagues in previous years before joining the Unrivaled league for its inaugural 2025 season. Despite signing up for Project B, Thomas remains committed to Unrivaled for the 2026 campaign.

The Unrivaled league has promised similar perks for its players as Project B, including a salary that matches or surpasses what most players are making in the WNBA. Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell maintains that the league will remain competitive even with another offseason option arising for players.

“We're confident with what we've built in collaboration with our athletes, partners, and investors,” Bazzell said. “We remain consistent in our approach to pay players competitively, provide a meaningful stake in the business, and keep them home year-round.”