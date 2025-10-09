The Phoenix Mercury have yet another hurdle to overcome on Friday in a pivotal Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. After Satou Sabally left the game with an injury, the team announced she sustained a concussion and will miss Friday's game.

She posted 24 points and was propelling a potential comeback after the team was down by 17 points in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Sabally collided with Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell while going for a loose ball.

She was on the floor for nearly ten minutes before being assisted to her feet. She initially tried to get up on her own power, but stumbled before going back on the floor.

Sabally had been rolling in the playoffs before her injury. Although there were some bad games, she found a way to come back and give her team a chance to win.

Satou Sabally's injury is the Mercury's coup de grâce in Game 4

Throughout the playoffs, Phoenix has skated by with players sustaining injuries. This marks the first time in the playoffs that anyone on the Mercury has an injury.

It came at the worst possible time. Sabally was the piece that consistently gave Las Vegas problems. She was too quick for their bigs, but too big for their guards.

The result? A flurry of easy buckets and momentum-shifting shots. Even in Game 1, Sabally had a chance to help Phoenix steal a game in Sin City.

They didn't pull away, and that was the beginning of the end. The Aces have been the superior team, but Phoenix hasn't gone down without a fight.

Either way, the Mercury will miss one of the important pieces of their Big 3. After being down 0-3, this might be the straw that eventually breaks Phoenix's back.