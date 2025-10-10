The odds are stacked against the Phoenix Mercury as they look to avoid a sweep in the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces. For instance, they will be without Satou Sabally due to a concussion. Plus, there is no stopping A'ja Wilson, who is on an absolute tear.

However, don't say that to Kahleah Copper. As she walked in for Game 4, Copper made it clear what lies ahead for the Mercury in just two words.

“Get one,” she said, and no explanation was needed.

"Get one." Kahleah Copper's mentality as she arrives for the Mercury's win-or-go-home Game 4 against the Aces in the WNBA Finals 🔥 (via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/9YXvELIMgP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2025

This year, Copper averaged 15.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as Phoenix went on to compile a 27-17 overall record. So far in the postseason, Copper is averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, she is averaging 11.1 points in the first half and 5.9 points per game in the second half.

During the Finals, Copper is scoring at will, averaging 20.3 points and three rebounds per game. Her highest point total came in Game 2 when she scored 23 points and three rebounds. Copper shot 58% in Game 1 and 53% through the first three games.

In addition to Copper, Alyssa Thomas brings the fire to Phoenix at a time when they need it most.

The flourishing of Kahleah Copper with the Mercury

From the moment she arrived in Phoenix, Copper has played her absolute best basketball. When she was with the Chicago Sky, her game was excellent; however, the inconsistency of the organization hindered her, despite her MVP performance in the 2021 Finals.

She has emerged as a vital leader on the team in the post-Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner era.

Altogether, Copper continues to play with the same fiesty style that has become her trademark. Although Copper underwent knee surgery before the season and missed the first 11 games, she has managed to regain stability.

All in all, the Mercury likely don't get to this point if not for her.