PHOENIX– Despite the Phoenix Mercury being swept in the 2025 WNBA Finals by the Las Vegas Aces, it didn't sway Kahleah Copper's confidence.

Funny enough, it seemed that she was in good spirits the moment she stepped into the press conference room. Even with the obvious disappointment, there was a sense of clarity.

After reflecting on Phoenix's journey, Copper shared her message to her team as they watched the Aces celebrate.

Kahleah Copper shared what she told the Mercury after the Aces won the 2025 WNBA championship.

“I wanted us to feel it, I wanted us to hear the celebrations,” Copper said postgame. “I want us to really feel the moment, feel the hurt, and hear what was the celebration and to let it just fuel us for the future.”

Copper has been on both sides of the WNBA Finals. She won in 2021 with the Chicago Sky, where she took home the Finals MVP. Now, she's on the losing end of it.

However, her personal journey was arguably the toughest of her career. She endured two injuries that sidelined her for extended periods.

While going through that, Copper gained some perspective that the Mercury needed. Safe to say that her leadership was on display during arguably the most painful moment of the season.

Kahleah Copper is the Mercury's culture

While Copper has been with Phoenix for only two seasons, it feels like she has been in the Valley of the Sun for her entire career. She's embraced the city, and has understood the legacies built here.

She has her own legacy, but is looking for the next step in her career. Reaching the WNBA Finals in your second season isn't something to be taken lightly.

Not to mention the fact that the Mercury only had two returning players from their 2024 roster. It was an impressive season, but one that didn't live up to that championship expectation.

Now, it might be time to run it back, and it starts with Copper. Being in the WNBA Finals is always a learning experience, and it can be a good opportunity for Copper's words to her teammates to marinate in the offseason