UPDATE: Alyssa Thomas returned to the court for the start of the third quarter.

PHOENIX– Things have gone from bad to worse for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, as Alyssa Thomas left the game with an undisclosed injury.

She was holding her arm in grimacing pain after colliding with Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd on a screen. After the collision, Thomas was down on the ground for roughly a minute before being escorted to the locker room.

It feels like another dagger within the past 48 hours for the team. In Game 3, Mercury forward Satou Sabally exited the game with a concussion.

Now, the team could be losing “the engine” depending on whether or not she is ruled out for the remainder of the game. If that is the case, it makes matters even tougher for Phoenix to overcome.

As of writing this, the team trails 54-38 at halftime. Thomas had 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists before exiting.

Alyssa Thomas's injury could be the Mercury's dagger

Losing Sabally is one thing, but losing Thomas is the other. She is the offense and defense for this Phoenix team. Just about everything starts and ends with her, and for good reason.

Her individual accolades prove her value. For instance, she was named to the All-WNBA First Team for the third time in her WNBA career.

She averaged a career-high in assists, as well as breaking the Mercury franchise and league-wide records. Now, the team could be without her for the remainder of Game 4.

If that's the case, it could be a matter of time before a sweep becomes inevitable. Although Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner have stepped up tremendously, losing Thomas could take out the engine of this team.

Regardless, the WNBA Finals should remain competitive, but the Mercury could be swept by the Aces. They'll do whatever they can to avoid it, but it will be tough to finish a game, let alone a series without Thomas at the helm.