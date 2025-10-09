PHOENIX– Trailing 0-3 in any seven-game series is a tall task to overcome. The Phoenix Mercury find themselves in an interesting predicament after losing 90-88 to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3.

It was another close loss, but A'ja Wilson hit the game-winner for the Aces that sent the WNBA world into a frenzy. You know who it didn't send into a frenzy, and actually, a thought process of perpetual discouragement? Phoenix.

Following the game, head coach Nate Tibbetts almost had a rough time processing what happened. He managed to give the Aces credit, as he has throughout the series. This time, his positivity was snuffed out when asked about being in a 0-3 deficit.

“I don't know how many teams have come down from 0-3. Not many, right?” Tibbetts said. “I'm not gonna sugarcoat that. “We got a tough road ahead, but we gotta take it one game at a time.

“Like I said, this group has been a group that has continued to compete at a high level. We're going to expect that we're in front of our fans. We've got a certain level of pride that we're going to continue to keep fighting.”

Alyssa Thomas shares Nate Tibbetts' somber Mercury admission

The duo who have been on the same page would be Tibbetts and Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. They've had a united stance on competitiveness, defense, grit, and tenacity.

In the playoffs, Thomas has been the Mercury's engine and has been the team's most valuable player. Once again, she finds herself in another similar predicament.

Elimination.

Thomas was candid about taking advantage of the moment, despite not registering a win.

“We're in the Finals. It's a privilege,” Thomas said. “Not many people get the chance to play in the Finals. You can't let a moment like pass you by. It's disappointing that we're down 0-3.

“It's disappointing that we didn't come out to play in the first half. Now, we're facing elimination and you got to give everything you have or it's over.”

Phoenix will take on Las Vegas in a do-or-die Game 4 on Friday in front of its crowd. In the first ever seven-game series, the Mercury could be on the wrong side of history if they are swept.

Regardless of what happens, both Tibbetts and Thomas will do everything in their power to prevent that from happening.