PHOENIX– Game 4 of the WNBA Finals had everything that could've gone wrong for the Phoenix Mercury. From injuries to Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts being ejected, it felt like this was the tip of the iceberg.

However, the second-year man had some interesting words postgame. While he wasn't furious when asked about the officiating, he offered some disappointment and confusion.

Nate Tibbetts called his ejection “bulls**t” and said he was surprised about receiving that second technical foul. Q: @kendra__andrews pic.twitter.com/DuAEIAb2l7 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“To me, it's embarrassing. I feel bad that I was tossed,” Tibbetts said. “I've been around this game a long time. I think it's one of the weakest double technicals ever. I didn't even know that I got the second one to be completely honest. I don't understand it.

“I feel bad for our team, our fans. It wasn't needed in my opinion. I'd love to hear that their call. But yeah, we're playing for our playoff lives. Most coaches, when they get tossed, you're doing it on purpose, right? And that was not my intention at all.

“But you know there's been issues with the officiating all year. I feel like I didn't deserve that, but I thought it was bulls**t.”

Nate Tibbetts's technical foul was a theme for the Mercury

In a decisive Game 4, Phoenix had four technical fouls, compared to Las Vegas's zero. Two came from Tibbetts, while one came from DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper, respectively.

Either way, emotions were high, considering the Mercury were down 3-0 in the series. It was a do-or-die atmosphere, and one that everyone could feel.

This wasn't the way that the Mercury wanted to leave their season behind. Following a remarkable playoff stretch, it came to a screeching halt against the Aces.

Now, the franchise will look to potentially run it back. Still, with the lingering CBA negotiations, there might not be a season in 2026.

No matter what, Tibbetts feels that the team can run it back. Having this WNBA Finals experience can be essential in what they try to build for the future.