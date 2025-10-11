The Phoenix Mercury are trying to keep their season alive in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces, and they’re going to have to do so without their head coach. Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected during the third quarter of Game 4 after expressing frustration with the officiating. Tibbetts approached one of the officials verbally upset, and was promptly given two technicals in succession triggering an automatic ejection. As of publication, the game is heading into the fourth quarter with the Mercury trying to avoid elimination.
Nate Tibbetts ejected after double technical in WNBA Finals Game 4 vs. Aces
