Phoenix Mercury fans expressed heartbreak after seeing their team fall to the Las Vegas Aces in a four-game sweep during the 2025 WNBA Finals.

The Mercury faced a 3-0 series deficit going into the Game 4 matchup. Their backs were against the wall as they faced elimination and their season being over. They put up a solid fight, but it wasn't enough to stay alive in the series as they come up short for the title.

It didn't take long for fans to give their thoughts on the series loss, showing sadness that it wasn't their year. Here are some of their reactions.

“Love you ladies so much. odds were against us to begin with and even with all that, y’all never gave up. prayers up to Satou and we’ll get em next year. love you 💜🧡,” one fan said.

“Congrats Phoenix Mercury on a great season. One of the WNBA franchises that does it right by the women of this league. Kah, AT, Sab = winners. Kudos to the entire team,” another remarked.

“All season long all 12 players played! I loved watching and being at games because of them! Sucks/hurts but super proud of them. Thank you! This comes from a fan who didn't know how it would look without DT and Griner,” one commented.

“I’m sad – lots of us are. But dang what a fun season and playoff run! This team is something special. Run it back ladies!!! #MightyMercury 💜🏀🧡,” one replied.

“From an Aces fan, Great season to the Mercury. You all have a great coach now. Keep trusting the process!” a fan said.

How Mercury played against Aces

It's an unfortunate end to the 2025 season for the Mercury, falling to the Aces after a great playoff run to the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas had the upper hand over Phoenix, who missed their star player Satou Sabally due to a concussion. This limited the potency of the Mercury offense despite their resilience in fighting through adversity.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers made the difference in the series decider. The Aces excelled by making 12 3-pointers at a 38.7% clip while limiting their turnovers to just seven. It wasn't the same for the Mercury, only making five triples with 27.8% accuracy while turning the ball over 18 times.

Five players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf. Kahleah Copper led the way with 30 points, six rebounds and an assist. She shot 12-of-22 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. Alyssa Thomas came next with a triple-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. DeWanna Bonner, Monique Akoa Makani and Kalani Brown followed with 10 points each.

The Mercury will enter the offseason with decisions to make as they will look to return to the WNBA Finals. But when they do, they will aim to reach the mountaintop.