The Phoenix Mercury were in a rough spot before Sunday's game against the Washington Mystics. They went through a 3-game losing skid, and two of the losses came against two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

During that stretch, Alyssa Thomas emphasized that the team hasn't been effective on the defensive side. Head coach Nate Tibbetts had similar remarks.

However, before Sunday's victory, it was proving to be the team's fourth consecutive loss. Once halftime hit, though, the Mercury looked like the team that won 15 games.

“(Defense) has been our identity the first half of the season,” Thomas said via Desert Wave Media Co. postgame. “The last couple of games, we've gotten away from that. Even in the first half. I think the message at halftime was to come out and play our basketball, which is the defense.

“Offense will take care of itself. It just came down to us locking down and doing what we needed to do.”

The third quarter was what highlighted the team's win. A 26-12 scoring advantage transpired because of the defensive side of the ball, and forced Washington to commit 10 turnovers.

The fourth quarter was more of the same, as the Mercury forced eight turnovers and didn't let the Mystics score a field goal for the final 6:09 of the game.

The Mercury's defense showed out vs. the Mystics

Accountability and transparency have been Tibbetts's bread and butter. Especially on a team with three All-WNBA players, those two characteristics are heightened.

Everyone knew what the problem was, and it was not doing the basics at an elite level: Playing defense.

“I thought we got back to Mercury defense, to be quite honest. We've given up 89 and 90 points in the last two games; they were on pace for 92,” Tibbetts said.

“We had a discussion at halftime that that wasn't good enough, and all we have been doing here lately has been talking, and we haven't been guarding. And so I loved our toughness and grit.”

In the first half, Washington center Shakira Austin had a field goal, scoring 14 of her 20 points during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Mystics shot 12-13 from the free throw while showing a lack of discipline with fouling.

The ‘intelligent aggression,' as assistant coach Michael Joiner pointed out, was on display during the second half. There was more discipline in defending the pick-and-roll, along with keeping Austin out of the paint and establishing post position.

Alyssa Thomas makes history with Mercury yet again

The accolades continue to come in for the MVP contender. She posted 27 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the win. As a result, Thomas became the first player to post 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and five or more assists in a game.

It's been something that Tibbetts has been privileged to see up close.

“She's a winner. Whatever it takes. I've really enjoyed coaching her,” Tibbetts said. “Nothing really surprises me anymore. Just her approach, and her toughness, and her want-to are second to none.

“She's going to continue to break records, as long as she stays healthy and keeps playing, and she's special. That's the only way I can describe it.”

Even with Thomas continually crediting her teammates for the history, the coaching staff did their part on Sunday. With the All-Star averaging the highest points per game mark of her career (15.7), teams are attacking her more on that side.

They know she's an elite playmaker, but stopping her from attacking the basket has proven to be a challenge for the opposition. That's something that Thomas credits her coaches for.

“Nate came to me and said we wanted to move me around a little bit today,” Thomas said. “We basically just take what the defense is giving us. If they're gonna mess up in point switch, we're gonna find the open player, and that's kind of just what I'm looking for.”

The Mercury will hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. The Fever could be without Caitlin Clark, as she recovers from her groin injury.

It will also be DeWanna Bonner's first time in Indiana after reaching a contract buyout earlier in the season. No matter what, Phoenix will continue to implement those defensive habits that helped them reach 16 wins for possibly their 17th win.