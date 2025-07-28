During the WNBA All-Star weekend, Alyssa Thomas talked about a potential lockout ahead of CBA talks. Fast forward to Sunday, and the Mercury forward's stance hasn't changed.

It's only heightened, and Thomas doubled down on CBA talks.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said there are a lot of “non-negotiables” when it comes to CBA negotiations. “The biggest thing is paying the players. We're not budging on that. And it's gonna continue to be the forefront of it.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/axaZsSA4kf — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The biggest thing is paying the players,” Thomas said via Desert Wave Media Co on X (formerly Twitter). “We're not budging on that. And it's gonna continue to be the forefront of it.”

That has been the central argument of the new CBA for the players. They want to be paid more, but many have been unsure of how that will come to pass.

The athletes want a higher revenue share. For instance, the NBA receives nearly 50% of the revenue, while the WNBA receives less than 10%.

Players like Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart have echoed that same point. Do the WNBA players want 50% of the revenue, much like the NBA? Most likely, but could it happen? That's not for certain.

The league is expected to have their new media rights deal kick in during the 2026 season. The league will receive roughly $200 million solely from media rights.

This isn't including other sponsorships or partnerships off the court.

Mercury's Alyssa Thomas understands CBA talks

If anyone understands the nature of negotiations, it would be Thomas. She's seen the league go from zero to 100 almost overnight.

Furthermore, she's one of the faces of the league and has spoken out on a variety of issues. For example, Thomas spoke out on the WNBA's investigation of the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at the beginning of the season.

She's been at the forefront of anything having to do with advancement of the league. It's also been a mantra of the Mercury themselves.

Players like Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper continually speak out. They've also been advocates for a new and improved CBA, not to anyone's surprise.

Either way, Thomas will continually make her demands known. Players respect and listen to what she has to say. Not to mention, she's been in the MVP conversation for majority of the season.

At the end of the day, players will only hope that CBA negotiations continue to improve. There might have to be some compromise, but thing is for certain.

There are non-negotiables in place that no one will give up.