Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren has had his hands full this offseason. With a Diana Taurasi retirement possible to happen, he's made a barrage of other moves. Surrounding Kahleah Copper, the Mercury have traded for Alyssa Thomas, as well as Satou Sabally.

During Tuesday's media availability for Sabally, reporters had a chance to speak to U'Ren about Taurasi. He gave an interesting answer on whether the 20-year guard will return for a 21st season.

“No ability to comment on that… standby I suppose,” U'Ren said via Eliav Gabay of Sports360AZ. “It’s her decision to make and she’s earned that.”

The Mercury guard has not only been a staple for her franchise but the league as a whole. She has the most points ever, most 3-pointers made and attempted, as well as other records. When people think of Phoenix, Taurasi automatically comes to mind. However, as she's approaching her 21st season, it might be time for her to call it a career.

Even with Sabally, Copper, and Thomas as a trio, it's clear that U'Ren is preparing for life after Taurasi. Still, there's much discussion if she'll come back to the franchise.

Nick U'Ren's comments show uncertainty with Mercury's Diana Taurasi

Even with U'Ren's nondirect comments, history might repeat itself. A similar scenario happened at the end of the 2023 season. Following a tumultuous season, Taurasi didn't elaborate on whether she would come back. However, after Brittney Griner took a pay cut to remain with the franchise, Taurasi reunited with her running mate.

Fast forward to this offseason, and Griner left the Mercury and is now with the Atlanta Dream. Not that this move is the end-all, be-all for Taurasi, but it plays a factor. Furthermore, the franchise guard has never been one to be straightforward about her retirement. Throughout the 2024 season, she hinted at it.

Through advertisements and social media posts, among other things, no one knew if this was it. Safe to say that U'Ren knows about as much as the rest of the public. If she does return, she won't have to be a main offensive contributor, like she has in seasons prior.

Sabally, Copper, and Thomas can carry the offensive load. Plus, there's plenty of versatility within those 3 that make them a matchup nightmare. Even with being a top scoring option, Taurasi still averaged 14.9 points per game and was in 36 games in 2024.

In addition to that, she was in the Olympics with Team USA. She captured a Gold Medal, which put a bow on an incredible legacy. Either way, the Mercury will gladly welcome her back for another ride. If not, U'Ren respects whatever decision she ultimately makes.