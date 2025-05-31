When Diana Taurasi retired from the Phoenix Mercury, she left behind an illustrious legacy. It was one that Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve played a smart part in.

For starters, the duo were a part of the 2024 USA Women's National Team in Paris. That team convincingly won a gold medal, despite Taurasi not playing much.

However, it felt much deserved, as she became the only Olympic USA basketball athlete with six gold medals. Before Friday's game, Reeve addressed how it feels being in Phoenix and not coaching against her former player.

"I was in the league longer than her… it is weird," Reeve said. "Being here in Phoenix, it'd be weird to walk out there and see some of the teams that they've had. This is obviously brand new. Maybe not weird, but different. That'd be different for sure."

“I was in the league longer than her… it is weird,” Reeve said. “Being here in Phoenix, it'd be weird to walk out there and see some of the teams that they've had. This is obviously brand new. Maybe not weird, but different. That'd be different for sure.”

The Mercury had a massive roster overhaul during the offseason. Only two players were returners from the 2024 team (Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack).

Even Brittney Griner went to the Atlanta Dream, signaling a new change in The Valley of the Sun.

The Mercury are vastly different without Diana Taurasi

As mentioned earlier, Phoenix is an entriely different team, and for good reason. The Mercury traded for Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally in the offseason.

That alone signaled a new Big 3, and a new culture in Phoenix. The team still wants to win now, but they have completely different pieces.

For Reeve and the Lynx, this will be their first time competing against the new-look Mercury squad this season. Friday's game will be without Thomas or Napheesa Collier, as both players are out with injury.

However, the next time these teams square off is on Tuesday in Minnesota. Perhaps then both teams will be near full-strength, as Reeve will have another opportunity to face the Mercury in the post-Taurasi era.