The Seattle Storm had an exciting 2025 WNBA Draft night as they strengthened their roster with a versatile mix of rookies. The Storm made the notable move of taking the best prospect on the board not named Paige Bueckers, and they also had three more choices to make outside the first round. Let's see how well Seattle's picks fit with the team and whether the players the franchise chose can inject some youthful talent into its core.

No. 2 – C Dominique Malonga, France

Dominique Malonga may not be a familiar name to North American fans yet, but that won't stay true for long. Malonga, from France, was one of the most hyped eligible international players in the draft. She may be young at just 19, but Malonga has years of experience after representing the host nation at the 2024 Olympics. The 6-foot-6 explosive athlete averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 boards, and 1.2 blocks on 53.8% shooting with Lyon.

Malonga's size and athleticism have prepared her for a WNBA court. She may lack American playing experience right now, but she's already gone up against W players in overseas competition as a teenager. Not to mention, her 7-foot-1 wingspan and perimeter skills have earned her comparisons to fellow French and NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Cameroonian native is unique in the type of playmaking she can bring. She's one of the rarest players at her position and is way more than just size. She can glide across the floor the way a guard a fraction of her size would, giving her the ability to score in transition, at the rim, or off the pick-and-roll.

Malonga comes with an extremely high ceiling, thanks to her impressive resume, including being the first Frenchwoman to dunk professionally. Malonga's already wowing women's basketball fans, and that's before she's taken the court or received mentoring from fellow big Nneka Ogwumike. She has the ability to stretch the floor, make smooth shots, stay physical in the paint, and disrupt on defense — all assets the Storm need.

Grade: A

No. 25 – G Serena Sundell, Kansas State

The Storm got a steal with Sundell falling to the third round. At 6-foot-2, Sundell's size helps her stand out at her position, and she uses that to her advantage. Sundell draws attention from defenders, which allows her to set up high-percentage shots for teammates to score, but she can also defend anywhere on the court.

Sundell would also add a more traditional playmaking style as a phenomenal passer with a high basketball IQ. She possesses the ability to control the tempo of a game while setting up her teammates for high-percentage shots. Sundell has a solid chance of making the final roster, and her skillset is WNBA-ready.

Grade: B+

No. 29 – G Madison Conner, TCU

Madison Conner is a valuable third-rounder for the Storm and will add backcourt depth if she's in the team's lineup. She was a star at TCU, leading the nation and setting the school record for threes in a season (128), posting the program's third-highest scoring average (16.4), and finishing fourth in 3-pointers in Horned Frogs history (227). She was also the only D1 player to sit top 10 in 3-pointers taken per game, threes made, and 3-point percentage.

Conner has the raw skill to fit into Seattle's existing roster and style of play. She'll need to polish her game to compete at the WNBA level, but her shooting is undeniable, and she has a lot of upside with the right development. The Storm invested their pick well here.

Grade: B

No. 34 – G Jordan Hobbs, Michigan

Jordan Hobbs rounds out the Storm's trio of third-round guard picks. She finished her career at Michigan with 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, both career-highs, while starting every game in her final season.

Hobbs developed from a role player to a go-to scorer for the Wolverines, which is a promising sign for her possible future with the Storm. She's a bit of a gamble since her game is still a work in progress, but she has the potential to carve out a niche role for herself if she stays in Seattle.

Grade: C+

Seattle grabbed an elite international standout to build its guard-heavy draft class around, with the hopes of receiving some immediate contribution from Malonga and whoever makes the final roster. The Seattle Storm's draft choices could significantly improve their long-term odds of success, and they could witness stars emerge out of this rookie class in the years to come.

Final draft night grade: B+