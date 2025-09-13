The Seattle Storm are back in the playoffs, and once again, they are a team nobody wants to face. Seattle enters the 2025 postseason as underdogs against the powerhouse Las Vegas Aces for the second straight year. If history has taught us anything, though, it’s that the Storm have the toughness and leadership to make life difficult for even the league’s best. Seattle is poised to test the two-time WNBA champions in what could be one of the most intriguing first-round matchups of the year.

Defensive identity defines Seattle’s year

The Storm closed the 2025 regular season with a 23-21 record. They finished fourth in the Western Conference and locked in the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Their identity was built on defense, as they led the league in both steals (8.5 per game) and blocks (5.1 per game).

Nneka Ogwumike paced the team with 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Gabby Williams added 4.2 assists and a league-leading 99 steals. Ezi Magbegor anchored the paint with a league-best 96 blocks, showcasing her dominance as a rim protector. With that trio leading the way, the Storm now prepare for a tough first-round matchup against the second-seeded Aces.

Here we will look at and discuss bold predictions for the Seattle Storm as they enter the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

1. Ogwumike to anchor Storm’s charge

The heartbeat of Seattle remains Ogwumike. The veteran forward has carried the team with her scoring touch inside and her reliability on the glass. Against Las Vegas’s dominant frontcourt, Ogwumike’s ability to establish position and defend against A’ja Wilson will be vital.

It's often the seasoned leaders who shine brightest, and Ogwumike’s experience and composure make her the Storm’s anchor. Expect her to elevate her game, using her savvy and consistency to set the tone for Seattle’s upset bid.

2. Skylar Diggins to provide playmaking and clutch scoring

For the Storm to stand a chance against Las Vegas’s suffocating defense, Skylar Diggins must be at her best. The veteran guard’s court vision and ability to dictate pace will determine how effectively Seattle can generate offense. When the game slows down, Diggins’s knack for creating her own shot and finding teammates in tight spaces becomes invaluable.

Her playoff experience is a weapon in itself. Diggins knows how to handle pressure. Her ability to knock down clutch jumpers could give Seattle the bursts they need to keep games close. If the Storm are to steal a win, it will likely come with Diggins delivering a signature performance.

3. Sykes and Williams to boost defensive intensity

Seattle’s defensive backbone lies on the perimeter, where Brittney Sykes and Gabby Williams are among the league’s most disruptive forces. Their length, athleticism, and defensive IQ allow them to switch assignments seamlessly and generate turnovers. Against Las Vegas’s backcourt duo of Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, Sykes and Williams will be crucial.

Defense-to-offense will be the Storm’s best chance at neutralizing Las Vegas’s superior firepower. This duo should be the one who can ignite it.

4. Aces’ depth and momentum test Seattle’s resilience

The Storm enter the playoffs facing a juggernaut. The Aces closed the season with a 16-game winning streak and have weapons at every position. Wilson, Gray, and Loyd headline a roster that thrives on pace, spacing, and execution. This series will test teh Storm's ability to stay disciplined defensively while capitalizing on every scoring chance.

Las Vegas’s bench and versatility also create challenges. Seattle’s thinner rotation means mistakes will be costly. To stay alive, the Storm must limit turnovers, win the rebounding battle, and withstand the Aces’ inevitable scoring runs.

5. Storm to push Aces but exit in first round

Seattle’s defensive grit and veteran leadership guarantee they won’t go down without a fight. The Storm have the tools to stretch this best-of-three series. They can potentially grab a home win at Climate Pledge Arena. Their ability to disrupt rhythm and lean on Ogwumike and Diggins in clutch moments ensures this won’t be a one-sided matchup.

Still, the reality is that Las Vegas’s depth and star power are overwhelming. The Aces should ultimately advance, but Seattle will make them work for it.

Pride, grit, and a glimpse of the future

The Storm may not be favorites to advance, but they are more than capable of delivering a statement. With Ogwumike anchoring the frontcourt, Diggins steadying the backcourt, and defensive stoppers like Sykes and Williams flying around the perimeter, Seattle has the pieces to frustrate the mighty Aces.