When a player consistently makes a huge impact on the court for more than a decade, milestones will come pouring in at some point. Nneka Ogwumike has reached that stage of her distinguished WNBA career. The Seattle Storm star, who has already moved up on the all-time scoring and defensive rebounding lists this season, joins elite company while leading her team to a 102-82 win versus the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Ogwumike is only the seventh player in league history to record at least 6,500 points, 3,000 boards and 800 assists. She now gains entry into an exclusive club of greats that includes Tina Charles, DeWanna Bonner, Tina Thompson, Tamika Catchings, Candice Dupree and Candace Parker, per the WNBA's official X account. One of those very legends offered a touching message to Ogwumike.

“Yeaaaaa!!! Keep going lil sis!” Catchings posted on X. The two women were both in the W together for a five-year stretch, and they obviously developed a bond and mutual respect during that time. When one of the best women's basketball players ever publicly acknowledges your accomplishments, you have unequivocally made it. Not that Ogwumike needed any extra validation.

Nneka Ogwumike has enjoyed one heck of a run so far

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft spent 12 years with the Los Angeles Sparks before reinventing herself with the Storm in 2024. She won a championship and MVP award in 2016 and is a four-time All-Defensive First-Team selection and nine-time All-Star. Additionally, the 34-year-old is in the top-1o for most points and will soon claim the same about rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike, despite never making an Olympics squad and being underrated throughout her career, has compiled an array of accolades that will earn serious consideration for Hall of Fame enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts. She is not done yet, however.

The woman they call “Madame President” is dominating to begin the 2025 campaign, averaging 20.5 points on 59.0 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals through Seattle's first four contests. It is no coincidence that the Storm are 3-1 and looking like an imposing force in the early goings.

Ogwumike seems intent on answering Tamika Catchings' pleas and adding to an already superb legacy. The Storm and the undefeated Minnesota Lynx collide in the Target Center on Tuesday night.