The Las Vegas Aces saw their record-setting winning streak come to an end on Tuesday after dropping a close one to the Seattle Storm, 86-83, in Game 2 of their best-of-three first-round series in the playoffs.

The Aces fell short in sweeping the Storm after handily beating them in Game 1, 102-77. After a nip-and-tuck affair in the first three quarters, Seattle outscored Las Vegas in the final period, 25-14, to escape with the victory and force a Game 3.

A'ja Wilson had another stellar performance in a losing effort, tallying 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

In the process, she tied WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles for the fourth-most double-doubles in playoffs history with 22, according to ESPN Insights.

A'ja Wilson recorded her 22nd playoff double-double in game two against the Storm. She is now tied for fourth-most in WNBA history with Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles 👏 pic.twitter.com/xuISPcJLYu — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 17, 2025

It was a consolation prize for the 29-year-old Wilson, who has been hailed for her consistent work ethic despite her already elite status. She's a walking double-double every time she steps on the hardwood.

The three-time MVP once again flexed her might as the Aces tried to eliminate the Storm and get more rest for the second round. She had plenty of support from Jackie Young, who had a team-high 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Jewell Loyd scored 13 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

But the Storm proved to be too much, with Skylar Diggins exploding for a game-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting and seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike added 24 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Dominique Malonga, meanwhile, was the unlikely hero, completing an and-1 play with only 31 seconds left to break the deadlock at 83.

After the Aces committed a turnover in the ensuing possession, Diggins sank a 10-foot jumper to increase their lead. Las Vegas had the chance to send the game into overtime but Loyd's three-point attempt missed.

But knowing Wilson, she's more dangerous when their backs are against the wall.

Game 3 is set on Thursday in Las Vegas.