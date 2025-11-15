The Los Angeles Dodgers stand as prime contenders to land Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason. With a championship-contending core and a loaded prospect pool, Los Angeles possesses both the financial flexibility and the organizational depth required to land one of the most coveted arms on the trade market heading into winter.

Lopez, a 29-year-old right-hander, posted a 2.74 ERA over 75.2 innings in 2025 when healthy, showcasing the elite stuff that makes him a perennial top-flight starting pitcher. The Twins signed him to a four-year, $73.5 million extension through 2027, and with Minnesota shedding payroll this offseason, Lopez has become available as a trade candidate.

The Dodgers' Pursuit

The Dodgers have demonstrated their willingness to make blockbuster moves to strengthen their roster for another championship run. Their prospect capital remains intact, and young talent like catcher Dalton Rushing and infielder Alex Freeland represent prime trade pieces without clear short-term roles on the major league roster. The organization has proven it can part with prospects when acquiring premium talent, as evidenced by their active pursuit of Steven Kwan at the trade deadline.

Brandon Gomes, the Dodgers' general manager, has emphasized the team's focus on improving through all available avenues this winter. With over $60 million coming off the books from last year's payroll, Los Angeles maintains the financial capacity to absorb Lopez's remaining contract without straining their organizational resources. The Dodgers' pitching staff, despite their 2025 success, can always benefit from adding another ace to their rotation.

The Perfect Trade Offer

The Dodgers should present the Twins with the following trade package:

Twins Receive:

C Dalton Rushing

3B Alex Freeland

RHP Brent Wrobleski

Dodgers Receive:

RHP Pablo Lopez

This package provides Minnesota with multiple young assets to stock its farm system while addressing their payroll constraints. The Twins receive high-ceiling prospects in Rushing and Freeland who could develop into core pieces for their rebuild. Wrobleski and the additional prospect offer organizational depth, while the international pool money provides immediate benefit to their amateur signing efforts.

For Los Angeles, acquiring Lopez instantly strengthens their rotation for back-to-back championship pursuits in 2026 and 2027. The Dodgers' payroll flexibility allows them to absorb his remaining salary without forcing difficult roster decisions. Lopez's $43.5 million over two years represents excellent value compared to free-agent alternatives, particularly given his proven durability and playoff pedigree.

The trade benefits both organizations significantly, allowing the Dodgers to contend at the highest level while giving Minnesota the prospect capital necessary to retool their roster for the future.