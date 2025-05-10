The Washington Mystics suffered a major blow when it was revealed that rookie guard Georgia Amoore suffered an ACL injury that was going to sideline her for the entirety of the 2025 WNBA season. Coming into the 2025 season, the Mystics needed help in the backcourt and Amoore was supposed to help in that regard. But despite the setback, the team still has a key plan for the rookie guard for the upcoming season.

While Georgia Amoore will be out due to injury her rookie season, the Mystics plan to have her on the sidelines observing and working with the coaching staff, as per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

“Having her track just different plays that the other opponent is running. Getting used to scouting report and in a year’s time, God’s grace, she’s going to be out there facing these great athletes,” Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson said. “And so why not absorb all of that now? Also, time and situation.”

“Some of it is intentional and some of it is organic in the sense of she is also a curious person and asked extra questions and always has some interactions there with the coaches,” Johnson continued. “It just speaks to who she is. We are thrilled to have her here with us the whole year. And then in a year’s time, hopefully she will be in a jersey getting up and down.”

With Amoore out for the year, the Mystics acted quickly in terms of their roster, signing free agent guard Lauren Jensen to a camp contract, as per Copeland. The former Creighton Bluejay went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Amoore had completed her college basketball career last season at Kentucky, following head coach Kenny Brooks after he departed Virginia Tech. Amoore played four seasons at Virginia Tech. During her final season in the NCAA, she appeared in 31 games at a little over 36 minutes per game.

She averaged 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.