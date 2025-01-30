The Indiana Fever have a bright future now that they have Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa basketball superstar had an impressive rookie campaign, leading the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016. Now Clark has a chance to play in front of Iowa fans once more after an exciting announcement from the Fever.

The Fever announced an exciting addition to their schedule on Thursday. Indiana will play a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team at the University of Iowa on May 4th, per Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

This game has multiple ties to players on Indiana's roster. Obviously, one of those is Clark returning to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The other is Fever forward Damiris Dantas. She will have the chance to play against some of her former teammates on the Brazilian National Team. Dantas represented Brazil in both 2016 and the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Clark will also return to Iowa in February to see her jersey retirement ceremony. This will happen on February 2nd, 2025 — or 2.2.25, a reference to her No. 22 jersey.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena will certainly be bumping during both of these special appearances from Caitlin Clark.

Kelsey Mitchell staying with Caitlin Clark, Fever after exit rumors

The Fever and Caitlin Clark got some good news on Wednesday.

Indiana has agreed to a new contract with guard Kelsey Mitchell, according to an announcement on the team website.

Mitchell was Indiana's best player not named Caitlin Clark during the 2024 season. Clark and Mitchell played well throughout the season and displayed impressive chemistry.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” Kelly Krauskopf, President of Basketball and Business Operations, said in the statement. Krauskopf drafted Mitchell in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

“We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet,” Krauskopf continued. “She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

Mitchell played in every game for the Fever in 2024. She posted career-highs in points per game (19.2) and shooting percentage (46.8).

The Fever must be glad to keep Mitchell in the building.