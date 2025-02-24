The Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics pulled off a blockbuster trade on Sunday, with former All-Star guard Ariel Atkins heading to the Sky and the Mystics acquiring the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The trade signals a rebuild for the Mystics and a continued move to legitimacy for the Sky, as well as the end of Ariel Atkins' tenure in Washington. Atkins was originally selected by the Mystics with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She has played her entire WNBA career with the Mystics to this point.

From the Mystics' standpoint, they are firmly committed to a rebuild. They have two potential building blocks on the roster in lottery picks Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards, the latter coming off a strong showing at Unrivaled. They also now own the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft, with two chances to add impact rookies.

In addition to the No. 3 pick, the Mystics will also receive the Sky's 2027 second round pick as well as a 2027 first round pick swap, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

From the Sky's point of view, they are a team seeking legitimacy following a season that ended with reported locker room issues. Atkins gives the Sky a consistent scoring threat from the perimeter that is nearing the prime of her career.

Last season, Atkins appeared in all 40 games for the Mystics, at a little over 29 minutes per game. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Atkins is a two-time All-Star, and was a member of the 2020 gold medal team at the Olympics. In addition to Atkins, the Sky signed veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, signed veteran guard Kia Nurse and traded for veteran wing Rebecca Allen.