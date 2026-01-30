Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers says the biggest adjustment from the WNBA to Unrivaled’s 3-on-3 format has been the physicality and the lack of help on defense.

Asked about the transition from five-on-five to three-on-three, Bueckers pointed to how exposed players can be in the condensed format, where defensive support is limited and matchups are constant.

“Yeah, I think the physicality one,” Bueckers said in an video posted Thursday by TNT Sports, on X, formerly Twitter. “We all know that the W is physical, but on right? But I feel like it’s even more physical than that, and then not being able to have help side, like you’re basically on the island, so at points you’re gonna have to be okay with getting cooked.”

23.9 PPG. 6.4 APG. 3 Game-Winners.@paigebueckers1 says 3v3 basketball is more physical, but she's making it look easy 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/TfWscxZaz5 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) January 29, 2026

Bueckers said that reality forces players to balance individual pride with the understanding that Unrivaled rosters are filled with elite talent.

“But that’s not to say like you’re not gonna wear defense with pride and try to just defend on the island and guard your yard and keep people in front of you,” she said. “But at the same time, these are the best women in the world, and you’re competing against them. So that’s a lot different for sure.”

Despite the challenges, Bueckers has thrived in her Unrivaled debut.

On Jan. 19, following Breeze BC’s 83–64 win over Mist, the league announced that Bueckers won its inaugural $50,000 free throw challenge. She finished a perfect 13-for-13 from the line across the league’s first five games, meeting the minimum requirements of three appearances and at least six attempts, according to Meghan L. Hall of USA Today Sports.

Bueckers’ production has matched her efficiency. She is averaging 23.9 points per game and 6. 4 assists per game for the Breeze. The Breeze currently have a 4-3 record and are fourth-place in Unrivaled standings.