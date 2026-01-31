The player-led 3-on-3 women's basketball league Unrivaled made history Friday night in Philadelphia, attracting 21,490 fans to a sold-out doubleheader at Xfinity Mobile Arena. These were the first professional women's basketball games in the city since the 1998 Philadelphia Rage of the ABL and the highest-attended regular-season women's basketball games in U.S. history.

The previous record for a women's professional regular-season game was 20,711, set on September 19, 2024, when the Indiana Fever faced the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena. The crowd of 21,490 not only exceeded Xfinity Mobile Arena's previous basketball record of 21,305, set during Michael Jordan's final Chicago Bulls game on April 17, 1998, but also surpassed the arena's all-time attendance high of 21,424, established by the Backstreet Boys in 1999.

Unrivaled co-founders and WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart launched the league to give WNBA players competitive opportunities during the offseason within the U.S. Previously confined to Miami, the league's second season now includes a touring model, with Philadelphia serving as the first stop. The move expands women's professional basketball to new markets, drawing significant local interest and demonstrating Philadelphia's untapped potential for the sport ahead of its WNBA expansion team debuting in 2030.

The doubleheader featured two competitive contests. In the first, Phantom BC defeated Breeze BC 71-68. Kelsey Plum led the way with 22 points, and Aliyah Boston contributed 18. Local star Natasha Cloud, a Cardinal O'Hara and Saint Joseph's alumna, played her first game in Philadelphia since 2015, recording two points, four assists, and two rebounds.

The second game saw Lunar Owls overpower Rose BC 85-75, thanks to Marina Mabrey's historic performance. Mabrey scored 47 points on 18-of-28 shooting, including 10 3-pointers, setting new Unrivaled records for points, field goals, and three-pointers in a single game. North Philly native Kahleah Copper also impressed with 19 points for Rose BC.

Rising 24 percent year-over-year in digital viewership, surging 54 percent in merchandise sales, and generating ticket revenue from one night that equaled the league's inaugural Miami season, Unrivaled's Philadelphia stop revealed the league’s growing clout. Celebrity attendance included Robin Roberts, Leslie Jones, and basketball figures such as Dawn Staley, Kyle Lowry, and Andre Drummond.

Unrivaled has laid the groundwork to continue growing and bring professional women's basketball to a wider national audience.