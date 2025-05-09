The NBA playoffs might be in full swing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but WNBA players are the ones stealing the show. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was spotted sitting courtside at the T-Wolves' game with fellow team standout Bridget Carleton, which caught tons of attention of fans from both leagues.

Social media was set ablaze when users realized that the Unrivaled co-founder was making an appearance during Game 2 of the Wolves' series with the Golden State Warriors, cheering on her in-state counterparts as they ran away with a 117-93 win. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement.

“The ‘real MVP' is in the building,” one user wrote, as another added a similar sentiment with a simple, “MVPHEEEEE.”

Some turned their focus to the T-Wolves and humorously pleaded with the team to put up its best performance in front of a couple of the W's fan-favorite players.

“This has to be why they're winning all of a sudden,” a basketball fan joked. “Belovedsssss Wolves, you better not lose in front of our queens,” another Lynx supporter gushed.

Others echoed the same request, which was to see more of Collier, Carleton, and the Lynx during the Wolves' postseason run.

“They better be courtside again for Game 5,” one person hoped.

Collier and Carleton must've been a good luck charm for the T-Wolves, who went on to claim a huge victory in their series against the Warriors. Minnesota came into the contest needing a win to even the series with Golden State and avoid a 2-0 deficit. The two sides will hit the court again for Game 3 on May 10.

The Lynx will be back in action themselves to wrap up the preseason at home versus the Chicago Sky on May 10 before tipping off the regular season at the Dallas Wings on May 16.